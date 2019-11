REPORT: Three People Shot at Saugus High School

UPDATE: Five shot, two in critical condition, lawmakers may have identity of suspect.

As many as three victims have been shot at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita. The school is on lockdown.

The shooter is still at large.

Highland Elementary school near the high school is on lockdown also.

A medical emergency helicopter was seen landing near the school.

