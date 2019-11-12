CALIFORNIA MATTRESS RECYCLING PROGRAM NOW INCLUDES FUTONS

ALEXANDRIA, Va. – As of Jan. 1, 2020, futons will be added to the mattress recycling program in California and will be subject to recycling fees. The $10.50 fee and recycling obligations apply only to the futon mattress, not to the futon frame or base. This change is a result of Assembly Bill 187 (AB 187) signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Oct. 10, amending California’s Used Mattress Recovery and Recycling Act (SB 254). AB 187 expands the definition of “mattress” to include futons. As a result:

Manufacturers and retailers of futons that are registered with the Mattress Recycling Council (MRC) must update their company profiles at MRCreporting.org if they manufacture or sell futons to any California end user.

registered with the Mattress Recycling Council (MRC) must update their company profiles at MRCreporting.org if they manufacture or sell futons to any California end user. Manufacturers of futons that are not registered with MRC but that manufacture or sell futons to California end users must register their brands and Uniform Registry Numbers (URNs) at MRCreporting.org.

registered with MRC but that manufacture or sell futons to California end users must register their brands and Uniform Registry Numbers (URNs) at MRCreporting.org. Retailers that are not registered with MRC but sell futons to California end users must register at MRCreporting.org.

registered with MRC but sell futons to California end users must register at MRCreporting.org. Retailers must collect a recycling fee of $10.50 on each futon sold on or after Jan. 1, 2020 to any end user in California. Retailers must remit collected fees to MRC monthly.

Futons will be accepted at MRC recyclers as part of the California program beginning Jan. 1, 2020.

In addition, AB 187 requires that distributors of mattresses (including futons) to retailers or other sellers that will ultimately be sold to California end users must register with MRCreporting.org as a “distributor” or update their existing profile to include this information by Mar. 1, 2020.

AB 187 will also require that effective Jan. 1, 2021, any party that sells mattresses (including futons) to end users in California and delivers them by common carrier must offer to pick up a used mattress for recycling from that consumer at no additional charge within 30 days of the delivery of the new mattress (unless the used mattress is contaminated and poses a risk to personnel, new products, or equipment).

To register or update your registration, visit MRCreporting.org. For more information, contact MRC at [email protected] or 1-855-229-1691.

The Mattress Recycling Council (MRC) is a non-profit organization formed by the mattress industry to operate recycling programs (known as Bye Bye Mattress) in states that have enacted mattress recycling laws – California, Connecticut and Rhode Island. To learn more, go to www.mattressrecyclingcouncil.org.

