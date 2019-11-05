Cerritos Center Presents Drumline Live Holiday Spectacular

Share this:

Tweet

Email



Drumline Live Holiday Spectacular

Hits the Spot

at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts

on Fri., December 27, 2019, 8:00 PM

CERRITOS, CA – Move to the beat with DRUMLINE, which marches into the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) with its LIVE HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR show on Friday, December 27, 8:00 PM. Tickets, which start at $60, are available at the CCPA Ticket Office and

cerritoscenter.com or by calling (562) 467-8818.

Drumline Live’s soulful renditions of favorite holiday songs are guaranteed to get your toes tapping and fill your hearts with seasonal joy. Chart-topping holiday classics get a marching band twist of Gospel, Jazz, Soul, Motown, and Hip-Hop! Experience the magic and musicianship with dazzling vocalists, talented musicians, energetic choreography, spectacular lighting, and beautiful holiday costumes. What started humbly on college campuses has evolved into a

dynamic act captivating audiences across the United States, Korea, and Japan. With dazzling choreography and explosive percussion, Drumline pays homage to the show-style marching popularized at historically black colleges and universities. In a high-octane musical roller-coaster ride that awakens all the senses, the show incorporates original compositions and Soul-infused interpretations of Top 40 hits – think Earth, Wind and Fire and Tower of Power side-by-side with the hottest contemporary songs spanning a spectrum of musical genres, including Hip Hop, Soul, Gospel, and Jazz.

New Jersey’s The Star-Ledger hailed: Drumline “has made its way across the country, showing the thrill, the musical genius and the true flavor of the ever-exciting HBCU [historically black college and university] halftime show.”

The family-friendly production was created by Don Roberts, who was the executive band consultant of Drumline, starring Nick Cannon and Orlando Jones, and Drumline: A New Beat, the first major motion films that highlighted the electric energy of the black college marching band experience.

Roberts’ vison was to adapt the band’s original outdoor show into an exciting live version for the stage. The cast, assembled from historically black universities and colleges across the United States, consists of approximately 40 members who storm the stage for performances that range from colorful, choreographed routines to heavy doses of drum riffs and cadences.

For tickets or more information on this performance, call (562) 916-8500 or go to cerritoscenter.com.

# # #

Kim Bui

Media Coordinator

(562) 916-1317

Share this:

Tweet

Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments