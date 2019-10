Whitney High in Cerritos Evacuated

A high-level elected official has told HMG-LCCN that Whitney high school has been evacuated, HMG will update when available.

Cerritos sheriffs department indicated that somebody called in a bomb threat but deputies checked the high school and found nothing.

Most students had left for the day at 1:30 with only teachers and staff on campus.

