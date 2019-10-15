MUST SEE: Once, the Musical at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts

AURORA FLORENCE and TOM FRANK in once Produced by 3-D Theatricals Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts October 11-27, 2019.

BY BRIAN HEWS

3-D Theatricals launched its 2019-2020 season with ONCE, The Musical, winner of eight 2012 Tony Awards including Best Musical. The production, directed by Kari Hayter and choreographed by Linda Love Simmons with musical direction and conducting by David Lamoureux, will play October until Oct. 27 at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (18000 Park Plaza Drive, Cerritos, CA).

The unique configuration of the play has not been used at the CCPA for 18 years, with the stage in the middle of the venue’s main floor where there are usually seats, and lends to the tremendous experience.

The stage also moves in a round-about fashion giving attendees an even more unique viewing experience.

Get there early, about 20 minutes before the play starts, part of the cast is on stage playing music, with a seamless transition to the start of the play.

The cast of Once with the CCPA theater configuration in the center of the venue, the first time in 18 years, giving the audience a 360 view of the show.

ONCE, The Musical, adapted from the Academy Award-winning motion picture written and directed by John Carney, is about a heartbroken Irish guitarist (Tom Frank) who has given up on love and music until an immigrant girl (Aurora Florence) inspires him to keep going. Their shared love of music draws the two together and the unexpected friendship quickly evolves into a powerful but complicated love story.

ONCE, The Musical features a book by Enda Walsh, and music and lyrics by Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová. The production also features songs by Fergus O’Farrell, Martin Lowe, Andy Taylor and Enda Walsh. Music is orchestrated by Martin Lowe.

Other stars include Chuck McLane as Billy, Katherine Washington as Reza, Cynthia Marty as Barushka, Tony Award-winner Scott Waara as Da, original Broadway cast member Andy Taylor as Bank Manager, David Coe Lamoureux as Svec, Andrew Huber as Andrej, Cameron Tagge as Eamon, Erich Schroeder as Emcee, Leota Rhodes as Ex-Girlfriend, and Quinn Copeland as Ivanka.

The production features set design by Stephen Gifford, projection design by Andrew Nagy, costume coordination by Alexandra Johnson, and sound design by Cricket Myers. Technical director is Jim Mora. Production Stage Manager is Donna Parsons. Assistant Stage Manager is Terry Hanrahan. Dialect coach is Caitlin Muelder.

ONCE, the Musical is a must see in-the-round play, made even better by the CCPA venue and configuration, go see the play you will not be disappointed.

