Hawaiian Gardens’ The Gardens Casino steps up as major sponsor benefiting children

THANK YOU: Pictured (l-r) are The Garden’s Casino Training and Development Director Carolyn Uzeta, General Manager Ron Sarabi, and Youth Center Executive Assistant Julie Rubin. The Gardens Casino has been a faithful and major sponsor of the award-winning nonprofit for the last several years helping The Youth Center grow and improve their programs.

By Laurie Hanson

With a passion for helping children, The Gardens Casino in Hawaiian Gardens supports kids in Long Beach and beyond, for the last 7 years giving at total of $15,000 to The Youth Center in Los Alamitos. They recently gave $1,000 as a major sponsor at the award-winning nonprofit’s “Monte Carlo Night” casino night fundraiser.

“The Garden’s Casino truly loves helping children in need,” Youth Center Executive Director Lina Lumme said. “Our kids not only come from Los Alamitos and throughout Orange County, but also come from Long Beach and Los Angeles County. With their generous funding, they’ve helped kids attend our summer camps and after school programs, who otherwise not be able to come.”

The Garden’s Casino’s on-going spirit of giving was evident during The Youth Center’s annual fundraising Community Support Campaign and at their golf tournament as an ‘Eagle Sponsor” at the $2,500 level this year. It speaks to their commitment to future generations.

“Kids always have a soft spot in my heart, and are the future of all of us,” said The Gardens Casino General Manager Ron Sarabi. “When Julie approached me 5 years ago and explained what The Youth Center does, I said, ‘I’m in!’” It is Youth Center Executive Assistant Julie Rubin who has worked with Sarabi over the years.

“If I’m a good partner for the community [as in supporting The Youth Center], I’m successful,” continued Sarabi, who has been in management of four casinos, serving with The Gardens Casino since 1998. In recent times, he’s built up the casino, planned and designed a total renovation for two years, and helped to reconstruct it for another two years thereafter.

“Mr. Sarabi and the Gardens Casino are fully committed to the future of our youth,” said Youth Center Executive Assistant Julie Rubin. “They have supported us every year and allowed us to expand and improve our programming for children and teens. We are forever grateful!”

Since 1952, The Youth Center provides children ages 5 to 17 with social, recreational and educational programs including after school programs and tutoring, summer camps, and the only elementary music program offered in the Los Alamitos Unified School District (LAUSD). Solely funded by community donations and grants, they receive no federal or state funding. They have been recognized by the White House, state senators, congress members and others for their outstanding service. The Youth Center is located at 10909 Oak Street in Los Alamitos. For more information, please call 562-493-4043 or visit online at www.theyouthcenter.org.

