ABCUSD Annual District-Wide College Fair Oct. 19 at Whitney High

STAFF REPORT

It’s the season where high school seniors from across the District are considering which college or university to attend next fall. Each year, the ABC Unified School District holds its Annual District-Wide College Fair, giving students and their families the chance to visit with colleges and universities from across the nation. This year’s event will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Whitney High School Gymnasium located at 16800 Shoemaker Avenue in Cerritos. Admissions representatives from over 80 colleges and universities are set to attend and share information. The event also features college application workshops to help students land that spot at the school they are hoping to attend.

Students who register before October 17, 2019, will be entered into an opportunity drawing for a gift card. Register at forms.gle/PEZ3AieDtWpNsPAUA

