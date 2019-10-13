Crash in Hawaiian Gardens Leaves Two Dead, 1 Injured

A crash involving three vehicles in Hawaiian Gardens occurred early Sunday, Oct. 13, left two people dead and one person injured.

The collision occurred at intersection of Carson and Pioneer at around 2;30 a.m., LA County Sheriff’s Lt. Carlos Girard said.

Preliminary investigation indicated the SUV slammed into a car so hard it pushed it into another car.

The occupant in the SUV and the occupant in the car sustained fatal injuries, who both died at the scene. Their identities were not immediately released.

One person inside the third vehicle was taken to a hospital.

