Cerritos Calendar of Events

September 27- Filipino Seniors of Cerritos, 1 p.m., Cerritos Senior Center at Pat Nixon Park. Also on October 11, 18 and 25. Contact Mayette Centeno at (562) 860-6802.

September 28- Cerritos Tennis Club, 7 a.m.-noon, Cerritos High School tennis courts, members only. Also on September 29, October 5, 6, 12, 13, 19, 20, 26 and 27. Contact Allen at (562) 926-9551.

– Cerritos Certified Farmers’ Market, 8 a.m.-noon, northwest parking lot of the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts. Also on October 5, 12, 19 and 27.

October 1 – Iron-Wood Women’s Golf Club plays, 7:30 a.m., Cerritos Iron-Wood Nine Golf Course. Also on October 8, 15, 22 and 29. Contact Sharon Hamel at (562) 598-6165.

– Cerritos Chinese-American Senior Citizens Association, 2-5 p.m., Cerritos Senior Center at Pat Nixon Park. Also on October 8, 15, 22 and 29. Contact Cindy Yen Chen at (562) 762-6750.

– Classic Estates Toastmaster Club, 6 p.m., Century 21 Classic Estates, 13217 South Street, Cerritos. Also on October 8, 15, 22 and 29. The public is invited to attend. Contact Soledad Almarinez at (562) 865-2922 for more information.

– Soulful Seniors of Cerritos, 6-9 p.m., Cerritos Senior Center at Pat Nixon Park. Contact Louida Shaw at (562) 412-7448.

– The “Original” Happy Seniors of Cerritos, 6:30-9 p.m., Cerritos Senior Center at Pat Nixon Park. Also on October 8, 15, 22 and 29. Contact Victoria Ilano at (562) 862-2842.

– ABC Unified School District Board meeting, 7 p.m., 16700 Norwalk Blvd., Cerritos. Also on October 15.

October 2 – Planning Commission meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers.

– Lunch Time Leaders, noon, SELACO Workforce Development Board, 10900 E. 183rd Street, 3rd Floor, Cerritos. Visitors welcome. Also on October 9, 16, 23 and 30. Contact Larry Lee at (562) 484-5035.

– Cerritos Tennis Club, 6-10 p.m., Cerritos High School tennis courts, members only. Also on October 9, 16, 23 and 30. Contact Allen at (562) 926-9551.

– Friends of the 1st CEB, 6-8 p.m. Liberty Park. Also on October 19, 10 a.m.-noon. Contact Chuck Sooter at (562) 860-8174.

– Toastmasters International Club 3828: Eclectic Dialectics, 7:30 p.m., The Grove at Cerritos, 11000 New Falcon Way, Cerritos. Also on October 9, 16, 23 and 30. Contact Jimmy Chan at (562) 565-7676 or Dan Nino at (562) 508-8099.

October 3 – Parks and Recreation Commission meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers.

– Cerritos Optimist Club, 7 a.m., Off Street Café, 11020 Artesia Blvd., Cerritos. Also on October 10 and 24. Contact Gary McHatton at (562) 883-5821.

– Cerritos (Mid-City) Korean-American Senior Citizens Association, 9 a.m.-noon, Cerritos Senior Center at Pat Nixon Park. Also on October 10, 17, 24 and 31. Contact John Hwang at (562) 419-5445.

– Bellflower Unified School District Board meeting, 7:30 p.m., 16703 S. Clark Avenue, Bellflower.

October 4 – Health Fair, 8:30 a.m.-noon, Cerritos Senior Center at Pat Nixon Park. Non-resident entry 9 a.m.-noon.

October 7 – City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers.

– Rotary Club of Cerritos, noon, Peking Wok, 11203 183rd Street. Also on October 21. Contact Sharun Carlson at (562) 404-1993.

October 8 – Cerritos Republican Club, 7 p.m., Cerritos Park East. Contact Becky Lingad at (562) 243-2135, or visit the website at cerritos-republican.org.

– Volunteer attorneys provide free basic legal advice and referrals for Cerritos residents, 7-9 p.m., Cerritos Senior Center at Pat Nixon Park. Also on October 22. Call (562) 865-8101 for an appointment.

October 9 – Soroptimist International of Artesia-Cerritos, 6 p.m., Macaroni Grill, 12875 Towne Center Drive, Cerritos. Also on October 23. Contact Lola Rizkallah at (562) 860-4675.

– Cerritos Rod & Gun Club, 7 p.m., Heritage Park. Contact Jay Miller at (562) 926-8521.

October 10 – Woman’s Club of Artesia-Cerritos, 11 a.m., Liberty Park. Contact Gail Grossman at (562) 926-8487 or Delores Eveland at (562) 618-5438.

– Da’ Hawaii Senior Club, 1:30-4:30 p.m. Cerritos Senior Center at Pat Nixon Park. Also October 29, 6-9 p.m. Contact Myrna Matsuno at (310) 538-2148.

– Cerritos Indo-American Seniors, 5-8 p.m., Cerritos Senior Center at Pat Nixon Park. Also on October 17, 24 and 31. Contact Jashbhai Patel at (562) 382-7611.

– Happy Seniors of Cerritos Association, 6-9 p.m., Cerritos Senior Center at Pat Nixon Park. Also on October 17, 24 and 31. Contact Emma Chupinghong at (562) 400-1075.

– Formosa Senior Association, 6:30-9 p.m., Cerritos Senior Center at Pat Nixon Park. Also on October 17, 24 and 31. Contact Paul Wei at (562) 397-5197.

October 11 – Friends of the Library pre-sale for members, 6-8 p.m., Library Skyline Room.

October 12 – Friends of the Library book sale, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Library Skyline Room.

October 13 – Friends of the Library $3-a-bag sale, 1:30-3 p.m., Library Skyline Room.

– ‘Ahahui ‘O Lili‘uokalani Hawaiian Civic Club of Southern California, 10 a.m., John Jensen residence. Contact John Jensen at (562) 926-2286 for more information.

October 14 – Columbus Day

– Cerritos Gadabouts, 9 a.m., Cerritos Senior Center at Pat Nixon Park. Also on October 21 and 28. Contact Eileen Mills at (714) 809-6143.

October 16 – Veterans Workshop Seminars, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at SELACO Workforce Development Board, 10900 E. 183rd Street, #392 (3rd Floor), Cerritos. Also on October 22 at the Employment Development Department, 12715 S. Pioneer Blvd., Norwalk. For more information, call (562) 929-9107.

October 17 – La Palma-Cerritos American Association of University Women, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Cerritos Park East.For more information, contact Program Co-VP Karen Cox at (562) 519-0596.

– Cerritos Optimist Club, 7 p.m. Café n’ Stuff, 9306 E. Firestone Blvd., Downey. Contact Gary McHatton at (562) 883-5821.

– Philippine Society of Southeast Los Angeles, 7 p.m., Liberty Park. Contact Nimfa Castro at (562) 822-3633.

October 20 – National Friends of Libraries Week

October 21 – Hubert Humphrey Democratic Club, 7 p.m., Mimi’s Cafe, 12727 Towne Center Drive, Cerritos. Contact Elaine Duvali at (562) 924-3583 or [email protected].

October 24 – City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers.

October 29 – Property Preservation Commission meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers.

October 31 – Halloween Festival, 5-9 p.m., Don Knabe Community Regional Park.

