July 9-22 2019 Bellflower Crime Summary

Over the past two weeks there have been (51) reported Part 1 crimes in the City of Bellflower, down from (60) incidents during the previous two weeks.

The greatest number of incidents occurred on Tuesdays (9) and Thursdays (10).

Break-down of crimes:

Aggravated Assault (11)

Robbery (4)

Grand Theft Auto (11)

Theft from Motor Vehicle (5)

Burglary (15, 3 Residential and 12 Commercial)

Other thefts (9)

There were (4) robberies during this time period.

(7/16-Early Morning): Victim was an Uber driver who picked up suspect. At the time of drop off, suspect robbed driver of phone and iPod Touch.

(7/18- Evening): Victim was walking down the street when suspect approached her and demanded victim’s cell phone. Suspect stole the phone and ran out of view.

(7/13- Early Morning): Victim and suspect got into a verbal argument that turned physical. Suspect ran out of location and out of view.

(7/21-Unknown): Report is unavailable at this time

[NOTE: Data is obtained from LARCIS, our report management system. INFORMATION, PERCENTAGES AND/OR COUNTS ARE TIME SENSITIVE AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE.]

Comments

