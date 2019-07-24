July 15-21, 2019 La Mirada Crime Summary
Notable Arrests
- Four suspects were arrested throughout La Mirada for various warrants and narcotics violations.
Robbery
- A morning purse snatch was reported on the 15000 block of Rosecrans Ave. No injuries were reported during the incident.
Residential Burglary
- A nighttime burglary was reported on the 14500 block of San Bruno Dr.
- A suspect was arrested after attempting to burglarize a residence on the 14400 block of Valeda Dr.
Other Structure Burglary
- An early morning door smash burglary was reported on the 14600 block of Firestone Blvd.
- An early morning door smash burglary was reported on the 12200 block of La Mirada Blvd.
- An early morning door smash burglary was reported on the 15700 block of Imperial Hwy.
- An early morning burglary was reported on the 13900 block of Valley View Ave.
- Merchandise was stolen during a daytime burglary on the 12300 block of La Mirada Blvd.
Vehicle Burglary
- An afternoon window smash burglary was reported on the 15500 block of Talbot Dr.
Grand Theft
- A cell phone was reported stolen on the 13300 block of Beach Blvd.
- A suspect was arrested for attempting to steal tools from a vehicle on the 13200 block of La Salina St.
Grand Theft Auto
- A sedan was reported stolen on the 13500 block of Dalewood Ct. The vehicle has since been recovered by Whittier P.D.
- An attempt vehicle theft to a sedan was reported on the 15800 block of Imperial Hwy.
- A stolen sedan was recovered on the 13200 block of Duffield Ave.
