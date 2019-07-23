Palos Verdes Dulcimer Festival Sept. 21, 2019

A hammered dulcimer.

Mark Alan Wade, a hammered dulcimer player from Ohio; and Dave Haas, a mountain dulcimer player from West Virginia will offer a folk music concert from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, September 21, at Riviera United Methodist Church, 375 Palos Verdes Blvd., Redondo Beach.

Admission is $15 before Aug. 1 and $20 at the door.

The concert caps off a day of workshops, starting 9 a.m. and sponsored by Southern California Dulcimer Heritage, a non-profit folk music group presenting its 25th annual Harvest Festival of Dulcimers.

During the day, Wade and Haas join 15 other local area artists in music workshops for all level musicians on such instruments as the ukulele, bowed psaltry, harmonica, drums and flutes, autoharp, bodhran, storytelling, and sing-along.

Registration before August 1 is $35 for workshops, $50 for workshops and concert, and $15 for the concert only.

Admission for those not taking a workshop is $5.

There will be free jam sessions for participation or listening.

Music accessories will be sold by vendors and lunch will be available for purchase.

Haas and Wade will conduct four-hour Focus Workshops Sunday, September 22. Registration is $50. Details will be available at the Festival.

For the Festival schedule, registration form, and other details, please visit www.SCDH.org.

For further information contact Bobbi Adler, Southern California Dulcimer President, at 714/534-2855.

