Gardena’s Luck Lady Casino Roof Collapses, 11 Hurt

FROM KTLA

Several people were hurt after the roof partially collapsed at Larry Flynt’s Lucky Lady Casino in Gardena on Monday morning, authorities said.

There were a total of 11 patients, including 10 who suffered minor injuries and one who sustained moderate injuries, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Seven of them were taken to the hospital, the agency added.

What caused the roof to give in was still under investigation, the Fire Department said. The property did not have any recent construction and repair work, said Brian Stevens, an inspector with department.

Crews responded to the scene at 1045 Rosecrans Ave. after receiving a call about the incident at 10:09 a.m., officials said.

