GOP Senator Marsha Blackburn Blocks Bill Requiring Campaigns To Report Offers Of Foreign Help To FBI

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) on Thursday blocked an effort to pass a bill requiring political campaigns to report to the FBI any offers of foreign assistance.

After President Donald Trump said he would welcome information from a foreign government about his opponents in the 2020 election, Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) tried to pass the bill on the Senate floor via unanimous consent. Blackburn prevented unanimous consent by raising an objection to the measure.

