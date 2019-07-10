2019 Queen Mary Dark Harbor Special Ticket Offer-Only $10

STAFF REPORT

The Queen Mary’s Dark Harbor, Southern California’s most authentically terrifying haunt, is celebrating its 10th anniversary of terrors by once again resurrecting the legendary ghost stories from the infamously haunted ship.

Celebrating ten-years of living out nightmares, the world-famous haunt is offering a terrifyingly-good ticket special for ONE DAY ONLY!!

TODAY – available from July 10th at 10:00am until July 11th at 10:00am, thrill-seekers can purchase a ticket to Dark Harbor for $10 each. Use promo code DH10 for general admission to the 10th annual event on select nights, including opening night.

Rising from the depths with a decade of freakish-fun and one-of-a-kind frights, Dark Harbor at the Queen Mary will return for its most outrageous season yet for select nights September 26 – November 2, 2019. Tickets are on sale now at queenmary.com. Confusion and fear reign supreme at Dark Harbor 2019 with ALL hands-on deck for 23 select nights as the Captain, Scary Mary and over 200 monsters haunt six terrifying mazes, nightly live entertainment, secret bars and exhilarating rides. Dubbed the most outrageous season yet, the creative minds and producers of Dark Harbor will announce their devilish plans and all that’s NEW for the 10-year anniversary of the infamous haunt on Sunday, August 4th at Midsummer Scream in Long Beach, CA. The 10th Annual Dark Harbor opens its gates on September 26 and continues to scare those who dare on select nights through November 2. General admission ticket prices start at just $20 online, with Fast Fright, Evil Express, Ultimate Scream Experience, Creepy Cabanas, and lodging packages available. For more information or to purchase tickets online, visit www.queenmary.com/dark-harbor.

