Soroptimists’ Live Your Dream Scholarship Awards

CERRITOS COLLEGE students Francisca Lezama Conde and Rachael Zuniga-De La Rosa were recognized for winning the “Live Your Dream” Scholarship from the Soroptimist International of Cerritos-Artesia at the Cerritos College Board of Trustees meeting

BY TAMMYE MCDUFF

Soroptimist’s ‘Live Your Dream Award’ program is a unique education grant for women who provide the primary financial support for their families. This Award affords young women the resources they need to improve their education, skills and employment prospects.

At the Cerritos College Board meeting this past June, five students from the college were recognized in a special presentation by Soroptimist International of Cerritos-Artesia President Lola Rizkallah and Diana Needham.

The scholarship is awarded to women who are head of household, motivated to achieve their educational and career goals, and have met and overcome challenges. This year’s first place recipient was Francisca Lezama Conde and placing second was Rachael Zuniga-De La Rosa. Special acknowledgment went to Andrea Aceves, Sarah Machai and Comilla Idrees.

Every year, Soroptimist distributes more than $2 million in education grants to about 1,500 women all over the world.

Over half of the Live Your Dream Awards recipients are survivors of domestic violence, trafficking or sexual assault. Nearly all of the women and families have overcome enormous obstacles including poverty, teen pregnancy, and drug or alcohol addiction.

Live Your Dream Awards recipients may use the cash award to offset any costs associated with their efforts to attain higher education, such as books, childcare, tuition and transportation.

