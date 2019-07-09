Norwalk-La Mirada Unified School District Free and Reduced-Price Meals School Year 2019-2020

THE FREE and reduced-prince eligibly scale for meals based on federal guidelines with, starting on far right, household size and yearly, monthly, bi weekly and weekly income rates. If the house hold size is under the income guidelines it will qualify.

STAFF REPORT

Norwalk-La Mirada Unified School District announces its policy to serve nutritious meals every school day under the National School Lunch Program. Effective July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2020 children are eligible for free or reduced-price meals if the household income is less than or equal to the federal guidelines.

A new meal application is required every school year. We can assist you with the meal application at 12820 Pioneer Blvd, Norwalk, or you may submit the application from the privacy of your home using our online application at www.lunchapplication.com/. Contact Nutrition Services Office at 562-210-2410 for help filling out the application.

Households do not need to turn in an application when the household receives a notification letter saying that all children automatically qualify for free meals, due to their connection with other programs. Contact Nutrition Services at 562-210-2410, if any child in the household is not on the notification letter.

If you do not agree with the decision or results of verification, you have the right to a fair hearing, which may be requested by calling or writing the hearing official: Estuardo Santillan, 12820 Pioneer Blvd., Norwalk, CA, 90650-2894, 562-210-2000.

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

