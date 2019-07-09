Lakewood Regional Medical Center Receives Silver Plus Award

BY TAMMYE MCDUFF

Lakewood Regional Medical Center [LRMC] has received the American Heart Association / American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines Target: Stroke Honor Roll Silver Plus Quality Achievement Award.

LRMC hospital and stroke team staff were notified of the achievement June 12, 2019.

The award recognizes the hospital’s commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence.

The team earned the award by meeting specific quality achievement measures for the diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients at a set level for a designated period. These measures include evaluation of the proper use of medications and other stroke treatments aligned with the most up-to-date, evidence-based guidelines with the goal of speeding recovery and reducing death and disability for stroke patients. Before discharge, patients also receive education on managing their health with a follow-up visit, as well as other care transition interventions.

Hospitals that participate actively and consistently in the program are eligible for public recognition.

According to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, stroke is in the top five causes of death and a leading root of adult disability in the United States. On average, someone in the U.S. suffers a stroke every 40 seconds and nearly 795,000 people suffer a new or recurrent stroke each year.

Get With The Guidelines-Stroke is an in-hospital program for improving stroke care by promoting consistent adherence to the latest scientific treatment guidelines.

