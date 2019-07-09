Dedicated To Helping Older Adults in Downey

JOSEPHINA HERNANDEZ, center, holds her recognition plaque. With her is, from (l-r), Councilman Sean Ashton, Mayor Pro Tem Blanca Pacheco, Hernandez, Recreation Supervisor Monica Ortiz and Councilman Alex Saab. Photo courtesy city of Downey.

BY TAMMYE MCDUFF

Communities that encourage contributions by older adults, by recognizing that older adults play a key role in the vitality of the City, make the community stronger.

The theme for the 53rd Older American Award was Connect, Create, and Contribute which encouraged older adults to do just that within their community. As a recipient of the 2019 Older American Award, Josephina Hernandez connects on a daily basis by serving her community, creating activities that promote learning and personal achievement for senior residents and contributing her time and talent of those in need.

Monica Ortiz, Recreation Supervisor for the city of Downey presented the award, “we would like to recognize one of our amazing volunteers at the Downey Community Center. Each year the Los Angeles County Commission on Older Adults gives cities the task of recognizing a senior resident who plays a key role in the vitality of our programs, this year we honor Josephina Hernandez.”

Hernandez has been volunteering for the Downey HSA Program for the past three years at the Barbara J Riley community senior center, “Josephina has many great qualities, is always a hard worker and genuinely cares about people and is always willing to go above and beyond when someone is in need of her assistance,” said Ortiz.

Hernandez has lived in Huntington Park since 1981, has two children, six grandchildren and four great grandchildren. A proclamation by the City Council and a plaque along with a bouquet of flowers was presented to Hernandez at the City Council Meeting.

