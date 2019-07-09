Dallas Cowboys Return to Train in Oxnard Jul. 27-Aug. 15

STAFF REPORT

Oxnard, CA –The Dallas Cowboys return to train for their upcoming season July 27 through August 15 at the River Ridge Playing Fields located at 2101 West Vineyard Avenue. Many of the practices are open to the public, giving residents and visitors an opportunity to connect with players and coaches.

The family-friendly camp experience will feature a variety of activities and entertainment including:

• Dallas Cowboys Merchandise trucks

• VIP Experience Opportunity for Dallas Cowboys United members

• Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Autograph sessions

• Live radio broadcasts and internet streaming

• Food and Drinks with proceeds benefitting the Oxnard Public Schools

The camp is free of charge with general parking available weekdays for $10/day for small vehicles and $20/day for large vehicles. Parking on the weekends is $20/day for small vehicles, and there is an additional charge for large vehicles. As parking is limited, it is recommended guests carpool when possible.

The training/practice sessions dates and times vary. For more information, click here.

