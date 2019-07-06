Earthquake Forces Closure of Disneyland Rides

From LB Press Telegram

A 7.1 magnitude earthquake that struck Southern California a day after a Fourth of July temblor has forced the temporary closure of more than 30 attractions at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure.

For the second day in a row a large earthquake caused the two Anaheim theme parks to temporarily shut down rides so that employees could conduct safety inspections on the attractions, Disneyland officials said. The Friday evening quake forced the temporary closure of Big Thunder Mountain, Matterhorn Bobsleds, Pirates of the Caribbean, Splash Mountain, Star Tours and the new Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run at Disneyland.

The Incredicoaster, Radiator Springs Racers, Soarin’, Toy Story Midway Mania and Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout were temporarily closed by the Friday quake at Disney California Adventure Disneyland employees followed an established protocol that calls for the inspection of major attractions after a major earthquake.

Comments

