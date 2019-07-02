Cerritos Resident and Veteran AutoNation Master Technician Peter Tsui Recognized for 23 Years of Outstanding Service

Share this:

Tweet



Email



Cerritos resident Peter Tsui

CERRITOS, CA. ~ Cerritos resident Peter Tsui, a Master Technician at AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN) who specializes in Lexus vehicles, was honored for his exceptional level of skill and for exceeding industry performance goals during the national automotive retailer’s annual TechXpert Appreciation Month.

Tsui, who has worked at AutoNation’s Lexus of Cerritos facility for the past 23 years, is among a select group of nine TechXperts honored nationwide.

“We are proud to recognize Peter for his dedication, commitment and passion,” said Scott Arnold, Executive Vice President of Customer Care and Brand Extensions at AutoNation. “He is a tremendous example of the opportunities for service and collision technicians available at AutoNation.”

Tsui began his automotive career as a Line Technician, working his way up to a Master Technician as well as a Team Leader and Diagnostic Specialist after attending El Camino College in Torrance, Calif. where he studied automotive repair. The majority of his work is computer-based, utilizing the ‘Toyota TechStream’ diagnostic system.

Tsui says the most rewarding aspect of his job is figuring out complex repairs and the satisfaction that comes with getting a customer back on the road. He is eager to continue learning as vehicles become more technologically advanced.

AutoNation TechXperts work on a combined 13,000 vehicles each day and have experience servicing a wide selection of makes and models. As safe as they are skillful, all TechXperts are factory‑trained and ASE‑certified. With the increased sophistication of automobile technology, demand for talent with up-to-date proficiency in computer diagnostics and related skills continues to grow.

To learn more about available jobs at AutoNation, visit jobs.autonation.com/.

Share this:

Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments