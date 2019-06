Arturo Marrujo Falls to His Death From Norwalk Freeway Bridge

Share this:

Tweet



Email



From MynewsLA

Authorities Saturday identified a 35-year-old man who died on the Glenn Anderson (105) Freeway in Norwalk when he fell off an overpass.

Multiple calls came in regarding the man – identified by the coroner as Arturo Marrujo — leaning over the wall near an overpass on the eastbound Glenn Anderson Freeway at the transition road to the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway at 9:15 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Read more

Share this:

Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments