India Bank _________________________________________ _________________________________________ ________________________________________

Socialize

CARMAGEDDON! I-5 Northbound Overnight Full Closure – Artesia Blvd. to Valley View Ave.

Buena Park / La Mirada – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces the scheduled overnight closure of all lanes of northbound Interstate 5 (Santa Ana Freeway) from Artesia Blvd. to Valley View Ave. to pave new freeway lanes. The closures are subject to change and are scheduled as follows:

 

From 11:00 p.m. Sunday, June 30 until 5 a.m. Monday, July 1 & repeating from

11:00 p.m. Monday, July 1 until 5 a.m. Tuesday, July 2:

 

  • Westbound 91 (Artesia Freeway) connector to northbound I-5 closed.

 

From 11:59 p.m. Sunday, June 30 until 5 a.m. Monday, July 1 and repeating from

11:59 p.m. Monday, July 1 until 5 a.m. Tuesday, July 2:

 

  • I-5 all northbound mainline lanes and corresponding on and off ramps closed from Aresia Blvd. to Valley View Ave.

 

Detour signs will direct traffic off northbound I-5 onto westbound Artesia Blvd. to northbound Carmenita Rd. to rejoin northbound I-5 at the Carmenita Rd. on ramp.

 

Alternate route: westbound State Route 91 (Artesia Freeway) to northbound I-605 (San Gabreil River Freeway) to northbound I-5.

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of