Buena Park / La Mirada – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces the scheduled overnight closure of all lanes of northbound Interstate 5 (Santa Ana Freeway) from Artesia Blvd. to Valley View Ave. to pave new freeway lanes. The closures are subject to change and are scheduled as follows:
From 11:00 p.m. Sunday, June 30 until 5 a.m. Monday, July 1 & repeating from
11:00 p.m. Monday, July 1 until 5 a.m. Tuesday, July 2:
From 11:59 p.m. Sunday, June 30 until 5 a.m. Monday, July 1 and repeating from
11:59 p.m. Monday, July 1 until 5 a.m. Tuesday, July 2:
Detour signs will direct traffic off northbound I-5 onto westbound Artesia Blvd. to northbound Carmenita Rd. to rejoin northbound I-5 at the Carmenita Rd. on ramp.
Alternate route: westbound State Route 91 (Artesia Freeway) to northbound I-605 (San Gabreil River Freeway) to northbound I-5.
Powered by Facebook Comments
Leave a Reply