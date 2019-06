U.S. Democratic Senators Slam Their Republican Colleagues for Voting Not to Protect the Election Process From Foreign Interference

Share this:

Tweet



Email



There is no doubt, after the Republican Senators declined under a unanimous consent vote to protect U.S. elections from foreign interference, that the entire Republican party is compromised by a hostile foreign government(s)….

At least Democrats are trying to do something about foreign interference!!!!…

Share this:

Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments