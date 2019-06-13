Extended Weekend Closures of Long Beach Freeway (I-710) for Road Resurfacing and Bridge Widening Project

COMMERCE, VERNON, EAST LOS ANGELES – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces extended weekend closures and the closures of on/off-ramps on Interstate 710 (I-710) for a road resurfacing and bridge widening project. Residents and local businesses located near the freeway may experience noise, vibrations and dust associated with construction activities.

Beginning on Friday, June 14, full closures of southbound I-710 between State Route 60 (SR-60) and Interstate 5 (I-5) will occur overnight and re-open with extended closures restricting traffic to one lane on Saturday and Sunday.

55-hour Extended Weekend Closure Schedule:

11 p.m. Friday, June 14 to 5 a.m. Saturday, June 15

Full closure of southbound I-710 from SR-60 to I-5

of southbound I-710 from SR-60 to I-5 Eastbound and westbound SR-60 to southbound I-710 connectors

Southbound Cesar Chavez Ave on-ramp

Southbound 3rd Street on and off-ramp

Southbound Whittier Blvd./Olympic Blvd. on and off-ramp

5 a.m. Saturday, June 15 to 11 p.m. Sunday, June 16

Up to three lanes of southbound I-710 will be CLOSED from SR-60 to I-5

lanes of southbound I-710 will be from SR-60 to I-5 Eastbound and westbound SR-60 to southbound I-710 connectors

Southbound Cesar Chavez Ave on-ramp

Southbound 3rd Street on and off-ramp

Southbound Whittier Blvd./Olympic Blvd. on and off-ramp

11 p.m. Sunday, June 16 to 5 a.m. Monday, June 17

Full closure of southbound I-710 from SR-60 to I-5

of southbound I-710 from SR-60 to I-5 Eastbound and westbound SR-60 to southbound I-710 connectors

Southbound Cesar Chavez Ave on-ramp

Southbound 3rd Street on and off-ramp

Southbound Whittier Blvd./Olympic Blvd. on and off-ramp

Closures may start and end later. All closures are weather permitting and subject to change.

The work on I-710 is part of a $150.7 million pavement rehabilitation and bridge widening project that stretches 3.7 miles from Bell to East Los Angeles.

Visit the project webpage for more information on the project: www.dot.ca.gov/d7/projects/710/710-rehab.html

Caltrans reminds drivers to be “Work Zone Alert” and to “Slow for the Cone Zone.”

