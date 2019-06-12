The Innovative ‘Kitten Lounge’ Opens in West Hollywood This Friday

Whether you just want to relax with a little kitty time or even take a kitten home, the new Kitten Lounge is just for you.

BY BRIAN HEWS

L.A.’s most in-demand Kitten Lounge debuts in West Hollywood this weekend, a place where visitors can relax, drink coffee, and enjoy fun kitty playtime with 3-to-6-month old kittens.

While there is no obligation, if you do happen to fall in love, you can take one of the furry beauties home.

The idea is from Crumbs & Whiskers, the team that brought the first Cat Cafe to California. The goal of Kitten Lounge is to save more than 500 kittens during their open period.

“As popular as cats have been at the Cat Cafe, we think the kittens will be even more in demand, and even more adorable, if that’s possible,” says founder and CEO Kanchan Singh. “It’s a place where you can get away from the stress of the city, traffic, your job, and instead just enjoy some kitten therapy.”

Reservations are now available online, visitors can choose between a 30-minute kitten experience and a 70-minute extravaganza. Walk-ins will be limited availability if space permits.

The lounge’s partner, Froma on Melrose, will offer a limited menu so visitors can preorder food and drinks to enjoy during their sessions.

The L.A. Kitten Lounge comes on the heels of Crumbs and Whiskers success with the nation’s very first pop-up Kitten Lounge in Washington, D.C.

Adoptions exceeded expectations at the D.C. location, with more than 200 applications for kitten adoptions submitted in the first month alone, with about five requests for each of the 30 kittens in the lounge at any one time.

Both D.C. and L.A. lounges are designed to coincide with “kitten season,” the time of year when an influx of stray kittens overloads animal shelters nationwide.

Many cannot handle the costs and responsibilities of caring for so many kittens, resulting in thousands of euthanizations.

By serving as a “foster home” where kittens and people can interact, Singh hopes the effort will save more than 500 kittens. The kittens at the new L.A. Kitten Lounge are provided in partnership with Stray Cat Alliance, a local nonprofit.

Between the two cat cafes and the new pop-up Kitten Lounge, Crumbs & Whiskers has already facilitated nearly 1,000 cat and kitten adoptions with over 2,200 saved from the risk of euthanasia. More than $28,500 has been donated to various charities and nonprofits.

The Lounge is located at 7924 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90046.

HOURS

Mon – Tues: 11 AM – 7:45 PM

Wed: CLOSED

Thurs – Sun: 11 AM – 7:45 PM

PHONE

323-879-9389

