Cerritos High School Wins National High School Model United Nations Conference in New York

STAFF REPORT

The Cerritos City Council presented a proclamation to Cerritos High School for its winning performance at the 45th annual National High School Model United Nations Conference in New York in March.

The event provided high school students with unique opportunities to explore global problems in an interactive setting. Under the direction of advisor Jason Watanabe, the Cerritos High MUN team represented Sweden and United Arab Emirates. The team received an Award of Excellence in Debate.

Representatives of the Sweden team were Cindy Byun, Elizabeth Carrasco, Alyson Chang, Rachel Dang, Aakrusti Desai, Rehani Gardner, Jessica Ghai, Bryce Hino, Jeffrey Hwang, Janey Lee, Caroline Mendoza, Riddhi Patel, Brianna Roldan and Kelvin Wang.

Representatives of the United Arab Emirates team included Daniel An, Michael Anaya, Audrey Anigbo, Myra Anigbo, Samuel Avalos, Nicole Choung, Grant Chu, Angela Cooley, Jamil Dellawar, Paul Dinh, Rahael George, Arya Hajari, Varshitha Kedila, Oshini Keerthisinghe, Caitlin Kim, Daniel Kim, Jayden Kim, Jessie Liao, Liz Luan, Neil Patel, Justin Santos, Monisha Suresh, Tess U-Vongcharoen, Chiamaka Utom, Emma Yang and Rachel Yoo.

