22 E. closed at Golden West, two lanes 405 south is shut down

A fatal crash has caused the closure of 22 eastbound completely in the 405 S. carpool and number one lane.

A postal service big rig hit a disabled car went across and hit the median The truck driver was dead at the scene.

