Former Downey City Council Candidate Salvador Franco Hit With 37 Felony Counts

BY BRIAN HEWS

The Orange County District Attorney has charged seven defendants in three separate cases for insurance fraud of over $100,000 in February.

Among the defendants is former Downey City Council candidate Salvador Franco Jr.

Franco was charged with attempting to defraud multiple insurers of approximately $120,000, he pleaded no contest.

Franco was charged with 37 felony counts including insurance fraud and conspiracy to commit insurance fraud. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 41 years in state prison.

