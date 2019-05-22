Long Beach Memorial Calendar for Rehabilitation Events

RE: Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group

Support group for caregivers and individuals living with Alzheimer’s, dementia and other diseases. Attendees learn ways to better cope with and manage the challenges of dementia. Meets the second Tuesday of the month at 3 p.m. Call (323) 930-6256 to RSVP.

Long Beach Medical Center

Rehabilitation Center

2801 Atlantic Ave.

Long Beach, CA 90806

RE: Balance Maintenance Class

An exercise class that focuses on standing and walking that challenges and strengthens balance in a fun environment. A physician referral or medical release is needed before exercise can begin. Cost is $25 for 4 weeks. Classes are Wednesday mornings at 10 a.m. in the MemorialCare Rehabilitation Institute at Long Beach Medical Center. Call (562) 933-9283 for more information.

RE: Parkinson’s Wellness

The Parkinson’s Wellness Program is for older adults having trouble moving due to Parkinson’s-like symptoms. Family and caregivers are encouraged to attend. This class is moderate to high intensity and is intended for graduates of therapies from the MemorialCare Outpatient Neurological Rehab Clinic. This is a moderate to high-intensity class.

Meets Thursday afternoons from Noon – 1 p.m. in the MemorialCare Outpatient Neurological Rehabilitation Clinic at Long Beach Medical Center. Cost is free. Call (562) 933-9283 for more information.

RE: Joints in Motion — Aquatic Exercise at Long Beach Medical Center

Join MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center for Joints in Motion – Aquatic Exercise, an exercise class that utilizes the water to aide with movement while applying a gentle resistance. This effective 50-minute exercise class held in Long Beach Medical Center’s hydrotherapy pool helps you strengthen your body and improve your flexibility. Joints in Motion is open to adults with medical clearance from their physician. The class is $115 for 16 sessions.

Call (562) 933-9283 to register or for more information.

