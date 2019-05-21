_________________________________________ _________________________________________ ________________________________________

Socialize

SWAT AND FBI ARREST SUSPECT IN COMMERCE

 

SWAT and FBI agents in full assault gear arrest suspect, HMG-LCCN will update when available.

UPDATE:

Torrance Police Department conducted a narcotics operation in the city of Commerce.  During this operation, they utilized their Special Weapons and Tactics Team (S.W.A.T.). Their command post was at Commerce City Hall.   They responded to an undisclosed location in the city of Commerce and took their suspects into custody.  Sheriff Department personnel were not involved in this operation.  No one was injured.

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of