Commerce Mayor John Soria Issues Statement Related to Fight at Contract Cities Convention

Commerce Mayor John Soria  issued an official statement from the city of Commerce  today on the altercation that occurred between  Ivan Altimirano and Leonard Mendoza.

Soria described the fight and how he tried to “defuse the situation.”  He  described how he saw Mendoza on the ground and immediately pulled Altimirano away to a safe distance.

Soria then indicated that he and Altamirano were “attacked from behind” by two individuals.

Soria said that Altamirano was knocked to the ground and he (Soria) sustained several punches and injuries.

Soria indicated that he knows who the individuals are and he will press charges .

Full memo is below.

