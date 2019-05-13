LASD Traffic Detectives Investigating Circumstances of Fatal Traffic Collision, Norwalk

Norwalk Station Traffic Detectives are investigating the circumstances of a fatal traffic collision near the intersection of Elaine Avenue and Rosecrans Boulevard in the city of Norwalk on Monday, May 13, 2019 at approximately 2:17 P.M.

Preliminary investigation at the scene indicates a sports utility vehicle travelling eastbound Rosecrans Boulevard, collided with an unoccupied parked tow truck. The impact caused the SUV to overturn from which a passenger sustained major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and two other passengers were transported to a local hospital in an unknown condition.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no further information available.

