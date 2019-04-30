Public Health Investigates Measles Cases

Residents urged to get measles immunization to protect their health and prevent disease spread

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) is investigating an additional confirmed case of measles in a Los Angeles County resident. This sixth case occurred in a Los Angeles County resident after international travel and is not related to any of the measles cases announced earlier this year. Currently, there are six among Los Angeles County residents in 2019, and five non-resident cases that traveled through Los Angeles County. The majority of the cases were unvaccinated.

Public Health urges residents, especially those who travel internationally and those who have not been fully immunized against measles, to get the measles immunization in order to better protect their individual health and to prevent the spread of measles to others.

Persons who may have been on-site at the date and time for any of the below locations may be at risk of developing measles for up to 21 days after being exposed.

The following locations have been currently identified as potential measles exposures:

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), Tom Bradley International Terminal, on April 23, 2019 between 4:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Fox Auto Parks LAX Shuttle on April 23, 2019 between 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Home Depot, 44226 20th St W, Lancaster, CA 93534, on April 26, 2019 between 8:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.

There is no known current risk related to measles that exists at any of these venues at this time.

“With widespread outbreaks of measles happening in the United States and internationally, and local cases transmitted within Los Angeles County, this case is a reminder that there is an increased risk of the measles at this time. It is important if you or someone you know has symptoms of measles or has been exposed to measles to contact your healthcare provider by phone right away before going in,” said Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, Los Angeles County Health Officer. “The best way to protect yourself and to prevent the spread of measles is to get the measles immunization, with two doses of measles immunization being about 97% effective at preventing measles.”

Travelers taking domestic trips should follow the general Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) vaccination recommendations. Those traveling internationally should consider the expedited schedule, particularly for children and anyone who does not have evidence of immunity.

Public Health is disclosing information on locations where measles exposure may have occurred in order to reach individuals who may have been present at these locations during the specified dates and times. Individuals on the flight have been separately contacted. In situations where all persons who have been exposed can be identified, Public Health works with organizations, case contacts, and family members to directly notify everyone involved. Individuals who have been free of symptoms for more than 21 days are no longer at risk for developing measles.

Public Health investigates all cases in the county and identifies potential contacts to try to prevent additional spread of measles. Public Health continues to monitor for measles cases and identify others who may have come in contact with persons with measles. Public Health communicates with health care providers, health plans, local governments, schools, and elected officials to provide updates on the measles outbreak and actions they can take to help prevent the spread of measles and support the countywide response.

