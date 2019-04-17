HMG-LCCN PODCAST: Michelle Berting Brett Star of the Musical Tour We’ve Only Just Begun: Carpenters Remembered

19th April 2019

HMG-LCCN President and Publisher Brian Hews, along with reporter Tammye McDuff, talk with star Michelle Berting Brett and her husband, producer Mark Brett, leads of their own popular show We’ve Only Just Begun: Carpenters Remembered.

We’ve Only Just Begun: Carpenters Remembered will be playing at the Downey Theatre on Thursday April 25 as part of the 50th anniversary celebrations of the Carpenters’ first album with A&M Records.

Ms. Brett (and Mr. Brett) talk to HMG-LCCN on a variety of subjects including her love for music, her career, how she met Mark, and how the show started. Ms. Brett even sings a few lines of She’s Got a Ticket to Ride; you can truly hear how much her beautiful voice sounds like the late Karen Carpenter’s.

You can purchase tickets to the Downey show by clicking here.

