COMMUNITY & LABOR TO PROTEST L.A. PORT AUTOMATION APPLICATION

2,000 will march in San Pedro to L.A. Harbor Commission Meeting 8 am on Tues. April 16th

International Longshore and Warehouse Union, Local 13 (ILWU, Local 13) Vice President Gary Herrera announced that more than 2,000 protestors will march to a meeting of the Los Angeles Board of Harbor Commissioners starting at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.

Commissioners are expected to vote on a permit that if approved, will allow driverless trucks at a facility operated by Maersk, a Dutch conglomerate.

Community, local business and union leaders are raising concerns that impacts on the community of San Pedro from automation and workers displacements have not been adequately considered.

Community members and supporters that include RideShare Drivers United, the union of Uber and Lyft drivers, and elected officials will assemble at 7:30 a.m. at 425 Palos Verdes in San Pedro and march to the Cruise Terminal Baggage Handling Facility located at 250 S. Harbor Blvd., San Pedro where the Harbor Commission hearing will start at 9 a.m.

WHEN

8:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 16, 2019

WHAT

Mass march and rallies of over 2,000 persons to Los Angeles Board of Harbor Commissioners meeting

WHY

Driverless trucks and automation will begin a process at the Port of Los Angeles that will result in the loss of thousands of jobs, with no assurance of new jobs or workplace and public safety.

WHERE

Gathering at 7:30 a.m. at 425 Palos Verdes in San Pedro and marching to 250 S. Harbor Blvd., San Pedro beginning at 8 a.m.

DETAILS

Presence of ILWU Local 13 President Ray Familiathe, Elected officials from City and County of Los Angeles, State Legislators – Individual interviews can be arranged before and during the march as well as during the Harbor Commission meeting.

The community of San Pedro is part of the nation’s largest port complex with 10,000 dock workers employed in the area.

