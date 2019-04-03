4 Ideas to Help You Liven up Your Weeknights in Cerritos

When you’re working 9 to 5 all week, it can be very easy to get stuck in the daily grind. Routines that see us head to work, pick up the kids from school, and then spend the evening at home may be comfortable, but doing the same thing over and over again can quickly make it feel like you’re on a treadmill.

Of course, your weekdays don’t have to be like this, as there are plenty of fun things going on across Cerritos and the surrounding area that can help you make the most of your precious post-work hours. Here are a few of our own suggestions on how you could bring a little more fun to your weeknights in the city.

Chill out in the park

While we don’t want to come across all Leslie Knope, it is fair to say that parks are a great place to relax after a long and tough day at work. With summer edging closer, now may well be the time to take in some fresh air before heading home.

We’re fortunate in this city to have some fantastic parks, with Heritage Park offering a host of facilities, including Play Island. Another great option is, of course, Liberty Park and its range of community center services.

Enjoy some casino glamour

Regarded as a classic way to enjoy some glitz and glamor, the casino industry is in rude health across the globe. Online casinos are also thriving in a host of countries, including Canada, where many sites operate on a license obtained from the Kahnawake tribe and provide access to a range of games at the touch of a button.

If you’re seeking some casino thrills, however, you can always stay in the real world and take a trip to the Gardens Casino in nearby Hawaiian Gardens. The site offers up a host of classics, including several variations on poker.

Strike it lucky with bowling

Ten-pin bowling is a classic pastime that offers thrills, excitement and plenty of fun for all of the family. If you’re trying to shake off the old routine, why not try heading here for a post-work date with friends or loved ones?

AMF Cerritos Lanes is a great option, boasting 40 lanes and arcade games too. Best of all, it also runs a range of offers through the week including – at the time of writing – a Tuesday deal that sees games of bowling and food and drink specials made available for just $2.22.

Take in a blockbuster at the cinema

After a stressful day in the office, sometimes clearing your head and seeing the latest blockbuster on the big screen can be the perfect tonic.

Locations like Edwards Cerritos 10 are ideal for watching the best new movies, so why not call your friends, book some tickets and head along? Whether you’re seeing the latest superhero movie, a hilarious comedy or a nail-biting horror, you’re sure to have a good time.

Change it up

Living for the weekend can be great, but sometimes you need to change it up from Monday to Friday. We hope the ideas above have provided you with a little inspiration and will help you make more of your weeknights with both friends and family.

