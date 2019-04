SOURCE: Nipsey Hussle Murder Suspect Caught In Bellflower

Breaking News at 1:16 p.m. Tues. Apr. 2, 2019

A source has called HMG saying that a suspect was apprehended in Bellflower suspected of shooting rapper Nipsey Hussle. HMG will update when available. HMG has confirmed with Bellflower City Manager.

The police pulled the suspect over on Artesia and Bellflower Blvd. in Bellflower.

