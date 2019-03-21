CHOC Follies XXII Presents: Ellas, Bellas and Fairytale Fellas: A Musical Mash-up of OC’s Most Magical Memories

STAFF REPORT

CHOC Follies, the original musical comedy production that raises funds for CHOC Children, presents “Ellas, Bellas and Fairytale Fellas: A Musical Mash-up of OC’s Most Magical Memories.”This year, three evening performances and a Saturday matinee will be held at the Robert B. Moore Theatre in Costa Mesa.

“Ellas, Bellas and Fairytale Fellas,” is a musical spectacular set in the Orange County Fairgrounds at “The Fairytale Fair.” The story follows famous fairytale characters, from Cinderella to the Big Bad Wolf and more, who are gathered for their annual convention. At their meeting, they lament that actors are being cast as leads in Broadway shows instead of “real” fairytale folk. They hatch a plan to present an extravagant showcase to a Broadway producer—featuring themselves! Hilarious hijinks, dazzling musical numbers and beloved childhood stories get turned on their heads making this one of the most fun and fabulous CHOC Follies ever.

This year’s Follies will raise awareness for CHOC Children’s Mental Health Initiative, which offers a full continuum of care for children and families facing mental health challenges. Since the mental health inpatient center opened in April 2018, both inpatient and outpatient mental health programs have served hundreds of children in Orange County and beyond. With every song and dance, the show helps support the physical and mental well-being of children in our community.

“It’s incredible to see so many people from different walks of life come together to support children in need,” says Leslie Cancellieri, Co-Chair for this year’s Follies, “Performers come from all over the county – doctors, moms, flight attendants, firefighters, teachers and CHOC’s own Vice President of Human Resources – are all part of the performance.” The cast even includes three members who have been in every show for the last 22 years.

The CHOC Follies has mobilized thousands of Orange County residents to sing, dance and delight audiences with hilarious original musical comedies for over 20 years. Netting just under $10 million in donations for CHOC Children’s, the CHOC Follies has become one of Orange County’s most beloved events.

“Ellas, Bellas and Fairytale Fellas” will take place at the Robert B. Moore Theatre located on the campus of Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa on Thursday, March 28, at 8 p.m., Friday, March 29, at 8 p.m., and on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Proceeds from the show will support services, education and research at CHOC.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.chocfollies.org

