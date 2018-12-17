Special Meeting Tonight: Employment Status of Hawaiian Gardens Attorney in Question

STAFF REPORT

The Hawaiian Gardens City Council called a surprise special meeting for tonight with only two items on the agenda, one to approve newly appointed Mayor Myra Maravilla’s appointments and the other to fire the City’s current law firm Alvarez-Glasman and Colvin.

Sources are telling HMG-LCCN that another law firm has been chosen and will be revealed at a later time.

The November City Council election saw three new council persons elected with incumbent Marianna Rios surprisingly losing in a close race.

Long-time councilman and former mayor Reynaldo “Rey” Rodriguez retired, and the acerbic Barry Bruce decided not to run.

Pictured from (l-r) are the three new council persons, Luis Roa, Monica Rodriguez, and Jesse Alvarado; Alvarado was recently appointed Mayor pro tem. Filling out the council is Mayor Maravilla and Hank Trimble. Picture courtesy city of Hawaiian Gardens.

Comments

