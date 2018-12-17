City of Cerritos staff & Cerritos Sheriff’s Station employees donate gifts to families in need

City of Cerritos and Cerritos Sheriff’s Station employees donated 525 gifts and $320 worth of gift cards to help families this holiday season. Employees brought new, unwrapped toys or gift cards to the City’s employee holiday luncheon. Razor, located in Cerritos, contributed more than 30 scooters.

The gifts will be distributed through the Salvation Army Angel Giving Tree project, Toys for Tots (United States Marine Corps), Spark of Love (Los Angeles County Fire Department), the Su Casa – Ending Domestic Violence Shelter the Spirit Holiday Program and Fisher House Southern California, Inc.

Mayor Mark E. Pulido said, “Our City and Sheriff’s Station employees were truly generous this season. My City Council colleagues and I are proud of their contributions, which will help make the holidays happier for those less fortunate in our community.”

