Student Brings Concealed Firearm Onto Campus at Bellflower High School

BY BRIAN HEWS

Nov. 30, 2018, 12:16 p.m.

Hews Media Group has confirmed with the Lakewood Sheriff’s that a juvenile brought a gun to Bellflower High School yesterday and was subsequently arrested and remanded to juvenile hall.

The boy brought the gun in his backpack and another student spotted the gun and called security.

Officers detained the boy and found the gun was not loaded and the student did not have ammunition in his possession.

The boy stated he brought the firearm for protection for a non-Bellflower High student over an incident that took place off campus.

The Lakewood Sheriff’s was called and the student was arrested and “will not be returning to campus.”

