Accident in Serrano Heights Snarls Traffic, Car Reportedly Hits Deer

STAFF REPORT

A car reportedly hit a deer on Serrano Ave. above Apache Creek Rd. at approximately 5:45 p.m. today creating a traffic nightmare in the area that is used heavily by home-bound commuters heading home in an easterly direction.

Orange Police Watch Commander told HMG-LCCN that the a truck hit a deer and then another car hit the truck.

The eastbound lanes were closed on Serrano at Apache Creek and the west bound lanes were closed at Kendra.

The commander did not know if injuries occurred.

Traffic on Imperial Highway was backed up for at least a mile from Serrano heading east on Imperial.

HMG-LCCN will update when available.

