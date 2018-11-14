MatheMagic!®” enhances education through arts experience at CCPA

STAFF REPORT

The Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) presented two performances of “MatheMagic!®” on Tuesday, November 13 as part of its arts education program for students in kindergarten through 12th grade. The shows were made possible and funded by the City of Cerritos and a generous $110,000 donation from Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn.

More than 2,600 students and educators participated from school districts such as ABC Unified School District, Bellflower Unified School District, Long Beach Unified School District, Norwalk-La Mirada Unified School District and Paramount Unified School District.

Both performances were presented for kindergarteners through eighth graders. Internationally acclaimed magician-educator Bradley Fields captivated students with stage illusions, comedy and drama that integrated math concepts with vocabulary, geography, history and everyday problem-solving math skills. Since 1987, “MatheMagic!®” has been seen by more than 2 million schoolchildren.

This season’s CCPA Arts Education Program also includes “Cirque Zuma Zuma” on Tuesday, January 29, “The Magic Dream” on Tuesday, February 5 and “The Phantom Tollbooth” on Tuesday, March 26.

“The students had a wonderful time today learning about math in an entertaining setting,” remarked Cerritos Mayor Mark E. Pulido. “The City of Cerritos is pleased to have partnered with Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn to present this valuable and entertaining educational show for the benefit of the children in our communities.”

