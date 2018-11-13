MONTEBELLO ELECTIONS : Angie Jimenez takes lead over incumbent Art Barajas

Political shockwaves are rumbling through the city of Montebello as another incumbent, the third of three, has dropped out of contention.

According to lavote.net, the Norwalk Registrar’s website, Angie Jimenez has taken a 32 vote lead over long-time incumbent Art Barajas.

That now makes three incumbents who could be kicked off the council: Barajas, Vivian Romero, and Bill Molinari.

Salvador Melendez remains in the lead with 3,296 votes; Kim Cobos is in second at 3,219 votes, with Jimenez in third at 3,190 votes

HMG-LCCN Will update new vote totals when available.

