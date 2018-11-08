Congresswoman Linda Sanchez Steps Away From Leadership Bid After Husband James Sullivan is Indicted on Corruption Charges

Congresswoman Linda Sanchez’ husband James Sullivan was indicted today on federal criminal charges for misusing federal funds to pay for personal expenses including two trips he took with Sanchez to the Kentucky Derby, as well as a trip to Key West, Florida, POLITICO reported tonight.

Sanchez said she will step away from any leadership positions she was pursuing.

Sullivan was one of five people alleged by Justice Department prosecutors to have improperly diverted more than $1 million from a Connecticut energy cooperative that received federal funds, according to a statement from the Justice Department.

The FBI had been investigating the allegations for more than two years.

