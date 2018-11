FBI Raids Los Angeles City Councilman Jose Huizar’s Home and Office

FBI agents executed search warrants at the home and office of Los Angeles City Councilman Jose Huizar on Wednesday morning and removed multiple boxes before a crowd of stunned City Hall staffers.

More than 15 people wearing FBI jackets descended on Huizar’s fourth floor office around 9 a.m., while agents and at least one dog arrived at Huizar’s Spanish stucco home in Boyle Heights hours earlier, according to witnesses.

