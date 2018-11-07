Celebrate Local Artists and Markers at Downtown Anaheim’s Art Crawl Experience

Anaheim, California – Downtown Anaheim’s quarterly art walk and festival, Art Crawl Experience (ACE) returns November 17th from 6-10pm! Guests to the event will revel in the artsy attractions ranging from artists demonstrating their creative process to craftspeople showcasing their handcrafted works to delectable artisans.

Folks can stroll through a cascade of canopies illuminated by Euro-style twinkling market lights, shop for one-of-a-kind gifts, dine at unique eateries and sip on beverages along the way.

Guests can show off their artistic skills by painting with artist, Jack Knight of GOALS.

The crawl stretches from Clementine to Anaheim Boulevard along neo-vintage Center Street Promenade with activities featured at MUZEO, Center Gallery and the Anaheim Packing District. Art and craft lovers can walk or even crawl throughout Downtown Anaheim’s Art Crawl Experience.

For GPS, use 201 Center Street Promenade, Anaheim, CA 92805.

For more information, call (714) 956-3586 or visit www.downtownanaheim.com/events/ace

