Buena Park City Council candidate Sunny Youngsun Park, who spent over $200,000, suffers humiliating loss

Sunny Youngsun Park

BY BRIAN HEWS

Sunny Youngsun Park spent over $200,000 on her campaign, the questionable expenses and donation chronicled by HMG-LCCN for the past three weeks.

Yet she lost and incumbent Mayor Virginia Vaughn, who ran her campaign out of her house, won.

I guess Sunny did not steal enough signs when she got caught and was arrested two weeks ago, when is the hearing?

CITY OF BUENA PARK Member, City Council, District 1 Completed Precincts: 8 of 8

Vote Count Percentage * VIRGINIA VAUGHN 937 34.8% SUNNY YOUNGSUN PARK 883 32.8% W. “VAL” SADOWINSKI 875 32.5%

A little math will tell Buena Park residents that Sunny spent a massive $228 per vote, I hope she is a better lawyer than she is a politician.

Normally, as in other local races, the average spent per vote is around $5.

Maybe that is why Sunny was taking a few $400 Lyft rides and eating at expensive restaurants, including the City Club in Los Angeles racking up a $500 tab.

She also held $16,000 in fund raisers in La Habra, eschewing her own facility, Los Coyotes Country Club.

Someone should file an FPPC complaint on Sunny.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments